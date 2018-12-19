The zone 2 command of the Nigeria Police Force has arrested four suspects for allegedly defrauding people of their money.

The suspects are Babatunde Adeyemi, 26, Lawal Amoke, 40, Oluwabunmi Okeomo, 45, and Ogaode Monday, 25.

The command said it received a distress call from one Onyekwere that a group of people has been collecting money from his wife and he suspected they were fraudsters.

It was gathered that the Assistant Inspector General in charge of zone 2 command, AIG Lawal Shehu, directed a full-scale investigation.

It was learned that exhibits recovered from them included over 91,000 fake US dollars notes, One Honda Accord vehicle with registration number MN 783 AAA and some fetish items.

According to the victim, the suspects lured her while she boarded their vehicle.