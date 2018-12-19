Paul Pogba is likely to be fined by Manchester United for posting a “disrespectful” picture on social media in the wake of Jose Mourinho’s sacking, SportsMail reports.

Pogba uploaded an image of him smirking on Instagram and Twitter, with the message ‘caption this’.

The post was deleted 10 minutes later, but not before it was liked by more than 64,000 people.

United bosses were angered by the post, which they believe was in bad taste and disrespectful by the club’s £89million record signing.

Pogba, who earns £300,000 a week at Old Trafford, is now expected to be fined for his actions.

The France international was stripped of the vice-captaincy in September and left on the bench as an unused substitute for the manager’s last two league games.