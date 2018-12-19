The Super-8 promotion play-off of Nigeria National League (NNL) will begin on Wednesday in Aba, Abia state, a committee of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) declared on Tuesday.

Teams vying for four promotion to the elite league are Gombe United, Remo Stars, Shooting Stars, Bendel Insurance, Delta Force, Kada Stars, Real Stars and Kogi United.

Concise News understands that the committee, chaired by the federation president, Amaju Pinnick, directed all eight clubs to proceed to Aba for the tournament, which must be concluded by Sunday, 23rd December.

Four teams, according to the committee, will be promoted to the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) for the 2018/2019 season.

“The Super 8 Tournament must go ahead with all the teams arriving on or before Wednesday, 19th December,” Pinnick said.

“I enjoin all the eight qualified teams to endeavour to be in Aba for this tournament, in order to ensure that the LMC has the names of the four teams promoted from the NNL, and go ahead to conduct its draws for the new season.

“At the same time, the League Management Company must make best efforts to ensure that all parameters, processes, and procedures are set to commence the new Nigeria Professional Football League season before the first day of January 2019.”