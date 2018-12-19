The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the Presidency of plotting to use the Police and the Department of State Services (DSS) to oust Senate President Bukola Saraki from office.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party also condemned the arrest and detention of members of the Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration.

The PDP said that it is aware of moves by the presidency and the leadership of the APC to derail the PDP Presidential campaign by going against Senator Saraki.

The part said: “Part of the plot is to use the police and the DSS to fabricate spurious charges against Senator Saraki, distract him and destabilize the PDP Presidential campaign, a scheme the PDP described as dead on arrival, as Nigerians are solidly behind the PDP in the mission to rescue the nation from the misrule of the APC.”