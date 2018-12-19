Over 400 Support Groups Threaten To Dump Atiku Over Neglect

About four hundred and sixty-nine Atiku Support Groups have threatened to recede their support for the candidature of Atiku Abubakar, a presidential candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The groups cited “neglect” by the Atiku Presidential Campaign Office (APCO) as the reason for its proposed decision.

The coalition of Atiku Support Groups known as APCO support groups warned the leadership of the PDP against sabotaging the effort of the presidential candidate as they did to former President Goodluck Johnathan in 2015.

Amb. Enobong Iyang, the convener of the group, threatened to withdraw their support for the PDP candidate if urgent steps were not taken to address their grievances.

The leaders, while meeting at the APCO office in Abuja on Tuesday, said that the situation could affect Abubakar’s outing in 2019 if not properly managed.

They lamented that despite the effort of the groups to ensure victory for the PDP at the polls in 2019, the leaders of APCO have continuously denied them of attention.

The leaders said they had expanded their personal resources to mobilise support for the PDP candidate across the 36 states, without any recognition.

They reported that prior to the Port Harcourt presidential primary election of the party, APCO had 860 support groups and the leadership set up a special committee of seventeen leaders known as L-17 to vet and trim the groups into a sizeable and manageable number.

“The L-17 committee swung into action and eventually trimmed the number to 469 authenticated groups and submitted same to the leadership of APCO but nothing has been done,” the groups said.