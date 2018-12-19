The country’s unemployment rate is 23.1 percent, this is up from the last rate of 18.8 percent released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in the third quarter of 2017.

According to the latest figure released by the NBS on Wednesday, part-time employment/underemployment stood at 20.1 percent in the third quarter of 2018 from 21.2 percent in the third quarter of 2017.

The number of people who were employed in the country rose from 17.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 to 20.9 million in the third quarter of 2018.

Concise News reported that the Federal Government had said it created over 12 million jobs in the agricultural sector.