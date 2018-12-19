President Buhari presents 2019 Budget to National Assembly (image courtesy

Missed reactions, on Wednesday, greeted President Muhammadu Buhari’s presentation of the 2018 appropriation bill at a joint session of the National Assembly.

Concise News reported that Buhari presented N8.83 trillion as the budget for the year 2019, tagging it the “Budget of Sustenance”  which is a drop from the N9.12tn approved for 2018.

The presentation has, however, attracted reactions from Nigerians as it witnessed a rowdy session.

Here are some of the reactions from Nigerians on Twitter:

 

