Missed reactions, on Wednesday, greeted President Muhammadu Buhari’s presentation of the 2018 appropriation bill at a joint session of the National Assembly.

Concise News reported that Buhari presented N8.83 trillion as the budget for the year 2019, tagging it the “Budget of Sustenance” which is a drop from the N9.12tn approved for 2018.

The presentation has, however, attracted reactions from Nigerians as it witnessed a rowdy session.

Here are some of the reactions from Nigerians on Twitter:

On some unruly chants by some members of the NASS, President Buhari notes: May I remind members of the National Assembly that the world is watching us. We are supposed to be above this. #NextLevelBudget — Johannes Tobi W. (@Johannxs) December 19, 2018

Buhari: This being my last budget presentation to the 8th National Assembly… Senators and Reps: AMEN!!! 🤣😂🤣#Budget2019 — Akondu (@DavidAkondu) December 19, 2018

This is the first time a Nigeria President will be submitting budget proposal to an opposition led national assembly. The drama that took place isn't unexpected or coming as a surprise rather the matured and courteous manner the President responded was the hallmark of the event — Nazir Galadanchi (@nazirgaladanchi) December 19, 2018

If you are watching the nonsense going on in the National Assembly just know that we are the losers and not those charlatans we have in our elected offices. They have collected fat salaries. Have their children in best of schools. Live in gorgeous and secured neighbourhoods — Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) December 19, 2018

The President of Nigeria is being booed on live TV by members of the National Assembly. This is a new low & I hope he sees beyond the lies his aides feed him daily, that he has failed all Nigerians & we want him out. Buhari, this is your last Christmas in office.#Budget2019 — Akondu (@DavidAkondu) December 19, 2018

@MBuhari said it’ll be his last budget speech and before he could add “to the 8th National Assembly”, our legislators were shouting “amen”. 😂😂😂😂 MB: Our economy has recovered from recession.

NA: Nooooooo 😂😂😂#2019Budget — Faisal (@JajaPhD) December 19, 2018

Ongoing: Buhari is being heckled in the National Assembly as he is presenting the budget. Senators and Reps are shouting LIES…NO…To his bogus claims. He pauses and reminds them the world is watching. He should watch the UK parliament. This is not an anomaly at all. — Sola Kuti #BringOutTheVote4Atiku (@SKSolaKuti) December 19, 2018

Are these lawmakers selling tomatoes and crayfish in the National Assembly? The joint session of the National Assembly (Senate and House of Reps) for the #Budget2019 Presentation is more noisier than the market place. — AJ (@AJTweete) December 19, 2018

Lmao. The man who denied the existence of subsidy is right now on TV discussing it with the National Assembly. He calls it 'underrecovery'. — Nedu Ekeke #BBOG (@Nedunaija) December 19, 2018

@MBuhari treated Nigerians & members of the National Assembly with disdain by refusing to sign the amended electoral bill into law. Today, members of the National Assembly representing Nigerians also treated him with disdain while presenting the #2019Budget Tit for tat. — Lordbishop (@realDewoye) December 19, 2018

Saraki and Dogara have led the worst National Assembly in the history of Nigeria. Bunch of scallywags and nonentities. Shame on them. — TemidayoO (@TemidayoOlawole) December 19, 2018

Isn't it obvious that Buhari is tired, just look at the way he's stuttering with his speech..

With what is going on in the national assembly currently Buhari certainly needs bed rest not a re-election bid..#nextlevellies#Budget2019#BuhariMustGo pic.twitter.com/fSwMaQfspV — Mazi Emmanuel Onwuasoeze 🇳🇬 (@MOnwuasoeze) December 19, 2018

Our national assembly members are mostly shameless people. If they cannot behave orderly, how can they make laws to bring about law and order? #nextlevelbudget — Samuel Odusami (@wontiboje) December 19, 2018