Mixed reactions by Nigerians have greeted the murder of the former chief of Defense Staff, Alex Badeh.

Badeh, who served as the 18th Chief of Air Staff from October 4, 2012, to January 16, 2014, and as the 15th Chief of Defence Staff of the armed forces of Nigeria from January 16, 2014, to July 13, 2015, was shot dead on Tuesday evening.

In a statement issued by the Airforce Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore, Ibikunle Daramola, the Airforce said Badeh died from gunshot wounds sustained when his vehicle was attacked while returning from his farm along Abuja-Keffi Road.

“It is with a heavy heart that I regretfully announce the unfortunate demise of former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh, who died today, 18 Dec 18, from gunshot wounds sustained when his vehicle was attacked while returning from his farm along Abuja-Keffi Road,” the Nigerian Airforce said.

“On behalf officers, airmen and airwomen of the Nigerian Air Force, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Abubakar, commiserates with the family of the late former Chief of Defence Staff over this irreparable loss. We pray that the Almighty God grants his soul eternal rest,” the statement added.

Moments after the news broke, Nigerians took to micro-blogging site Twitter to air their opinions on Badeh’s assassination.

Concise News captured some of the reactions below…

Ex-chief of Defense Staff, Alex Badeh, strong critic of the @MBuhari government, was just assassinated along Abuja-Keffi Rd. This is a man who knew a lot about the inner workings of this government. His death must be investigated. It is too convenient. You may be next #RenosDarts — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) December 18, 2018

Nigeria has suffered another great loss with the passing of former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh. My heartfelt prayers go to his family and our Armed Forces at this tragic time. May the Almighty grant him eternal rest. Amin. pic.twitter.com/Anc0rykZKw — Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) December 18, 2018

.@renoomokri Alex Badeh "knows a lot about the inner workings of this government" Here is one of @atiku's strategist right? SMH pic.twitter.com/BORodJRYJn — Kayode Ogundamisi (@ogundamisi) December 18, 2018

This Alex Badeh thing is shocking As former CDS he is entitled to armed guards until he dies. So how did this happen? RIP and my condolences to his family — Cinderella Man (@Osi_Suave) December 18, 2018

#HNNOpinion Assassinations back in Nigeria. This man Alex Badeh stole a lot of money under the GEJ admin, lots of his houses, cars, bank loot seized/sold by PMB admin, now he's been assassinated. PMB should find the killers. Also add my governor to that Dec 23rd Bola Ige 17yrs. pic.twitter.com/5WYWDxafSt — Nigerian Journalist Kemi Olunloyo🎙️🇳🇬 (@HNNAfrica) December 18, 2018

News of the gruesome murder of the former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh, is both saddening and alarming. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones, and I hope that those responsible are swiftly apprehended and brought to justice. — Rt Hon Yakubu Dogara (@YakubDogara) December 18, 2018

This Alex Badeh thing is true sha — Igala_king (@I_Am_Ilemona) December 18, 2018

Shocking sad news. Alex Badeh dead?? What is life after all! May God grant him eternal rest. Amen 🙏🏾. — Gloria Adagbon (@gloria_adagbon) December 18, 2018

Nigeria is on a low. A 4-star General killed like a chicken, just like that. That means the rest of us are just on a queue. May Alex Badeh's soul rest in peace. — The Right Lieutenant (@RightLieutenant) December 18, 2018

How can a former Chief of Defence Staff be killed like a common criminal on our highway. What is the hope of ordinary Nigerians then? OMG, this is unbelievable. RIP Air Chief Marshall Alex Badeh. You didn't deserve a death like this @NigAirForce @HQNigerianArmy @MBuhari — Olola Seun Akioye (@seunakioye) December 18, 2018

I am hearing with one ear that former CAS Alex Badeh kicked the bucket this afternoon. Baba is facing trial in court for corruption. — Hon. Oguntoyinbo O. Ismael (@lanreneville) December 18, 2018

If you want to be pissed about Alex Badeh's killing, you must show us where you called for justice in the case of General Alkali. Because Nigerian Soldier na Nigerian Soldier or we know you are a selective hypocrite forming activist shouting for rule of law. — Baffa (@Malan_Baffa) December 18, 2018

Alex Badeh fueled insecurity, he was collecting N580M every month from military coffers after paying salaries, insecurity has taken his soul.

I’m not sure what’ll happen to his soul and not even sure if I care — SoulJah (@jeffphilips1) December 18, 2018

BREAKING: Nigeria’s former defence chief, Alex Badeh, shot dead Mr Badeh, a retired air chief marshal, was shot dead along the Abuja-Keffi road. The air force confirmed the death in a couple of tweets on its official Twitter handle. What a sad one 😢 — CBN Gov Akinsola Ak🇳🇬 (@cbngov_akin1) December 18, 2018

Them don start o

Breaking: Former Chief of Defense staff, Air Marshal Alex Badeh shot dead in an ambush on his way back from his farm 😢 — Deji Adeyanju Benny Umoren (@BennyUmoren) December 18, 2018

We are not on a queue, they stole the money meant for security, thinking they are immune to security threat while in office.. Now the security problem has taken one of them in the person of Alex Badeh. — Ayo Victor (@ayovictor94) December 18, 2018

Wowww. I just saw pictures of the reported murder scene of Nigeria's Former Chief of Defence Staff, Alex Badeh. Wowww… They ambushed and murdered him like a common criminal. I thought as an ex CDS, he's entitled to permanent personal armed security? Am I wrong???? — Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) December 18, 2018

The late Alex Badeh was the former Chief of Defence Staff, yet he was attacked and killed just like that. Isn't he supposed to be entitled to orderlies? Nigeria is really not safe for anyone. Sad really. https://t.co/WfS3UrAJ8H — Moji Delano (@MojiDelanoBlog) December 18, 2018

Alex badeh allegedly deprived the Nigerian Military of weapons and kept the money for himself…he is now dead from the insecurity he helped in establishing! Corruption affects everyone.. including those engaging in it as he allegedly did. — Deezer234 #Sapere Aude! (@deezer234) December 18, 2018

Alex Badeh assassinated… 🤦

This death is painful for a former CAS and CDS…

Assassinated on the Nigerian Soil. 😥😥

May his soul rest on. — Kester Ozere 🙄 (@Kestim_) December 18, 2018

At least @renoomokri have respect for the dead,when did Alex Badeh Criticise Buhari?

Stop this Dubai strategy,it won't work pic.twitter.com/mzHUrQXu3U — Isaac Onyema Ugochukwu (@IsaacOnyemaUgo3) December 18, 2018

This is getting out of hands, Ex-chief of Defense Staff, Alex Badeh, has just been assassinated.

Former defense boss assassinated? The level of insecurity in this country is on 0 level. Sad, too sad. pic.twitter.com/fL0sZ6MZRR — Positive Black Soul (@taiwoalabiho2) December 18, 2018

RIP

Former CDS.

Alex Badeh.

So sad 😔 pic.twitter.com/A1zID3Mel8 — Akpa Ebuka Godwin ÆG (@Mr_EbukaGA) December 18, 2018

A whole Former Chief of Defence Staff and former Chief of Air Staff…. Tomorrow, they would parade some miscreants as the killers, release them weeks after, and then the story dies… That's how the Nigeria state treats her citizens. May Alex Badeh soul find rest… pic.twitter.com/tACUKNhuke — May Ubeku (@Maybeks) December 18, 2018