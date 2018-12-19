File image of the former security chief with officials of the EFCC

Mixed reactions by Nigerians have greeted the murder of the former chief of Defense Staff, Alex Badeh.

Badeh, who served as the 18th Chief of Air Staff from October 4, 2012, to January 16, 2014, and as the 15th Chief of Defence Staff of the armed forces of Nigeria from January 16, 2014, to July 13, 2015, was shot dead on Tuesday evening.

In a statement issued by the Airforce Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore, Ibikunle Daramola, the Airforce said Badeh died from gunshot wounds sustained when his vehicle was attacked while returning from his farm along Abuja-Keffi Road.

“It is with a heavy heart that I regretfully announce the unfortunate demise of former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh, who died today, 18 Dec 18, from gunshot wounds sustained when his vehicle was attacked while returning from his farm along Abuja-Keffi Road,” the Nigerian Airforce said.

“On behalf officers, airmen and airwomen of the Nigerian Air Force, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Abubakar, commiserates with the family of the late former Chief of Defence Staff over this irreparable loss. We pray that the Almighty God grants his soul eternal rest,” the statement added.

Moments after the news broke, Nigerians took to micro-blogging site Twitter to air their opinions on Badeh’s assassination.

Concise News captured some of the reactions below…

