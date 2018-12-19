Nigerians React To Buhari's Presentation Of 2019 Budget
Buhari presents 2019 Appropriation Bill (image courtesy TheCable)

Mixed reactions by Nigerians have greeted the presentation of budget 2019 by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Concise News had reported earlier that President Buhari presented a budget proposal of N8.83 trillion for the year 2019 to a joint session of the National Assembly.

The 2019 Budget, tagged ‘Budget of Sustenance’, is a drop from the N9.12tn approved for 2018.

President Buhari proposed an oil benchmark of $60 per barrel with a daily production output of 2.3 million barrels per day (bpd).

During the budget presentation, some members of the joint national assembly, booed the President while he was delivering his speech.

The action of the lawmakers made President Buhari pause at different intervals even as he pleaded with them to comport themselves as they were on “international television”.

When President Buhari said the economy and security have improved under his administration, some lawmakers shouted “Lies! Lies!.

While President Buhari’s supporters cheered and clapped in solidarity, the voice of his opponents resonated within the chamber with some of the legislators accusing the President of making false claims.

As the President was delivering his speech, some Nigerians took to the micro-blogging site, Twitter, to air their opinions on the budget presentation.

Concise News captured some of the reactions below…

