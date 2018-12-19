Nigerians React To Buhari's Presentation Of 2019 Budget

Mixed reactions by Nigerians have greeted the presentation of budget 2019 by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Concise News had reported earlier that President Buhari presented a budget proposal of N8.83 trillion for the year 2019 to a joint session of the National Assembly.

The 2019 Budget, tagged ‘Budget of Sustenance’, is a drop from the N9.12tn approved for 2018.

President Buhari proposed an oil benchmark of $60 per barrel with a daily production output of 2.3 million barrels per day (bpd).

During the budget presentation, some members of the joint national assembly, booed the President while he was delivering his speech.

The action of the lawmakers made President Buhari pause at different intervals even as he pleaded with them to comport themselves as they were on “international television”.

When President Buhari said the economy and security have improved under his administration, some lawmakers shouted “Lies! Lies!.

While President Buhari’s supporters cheered and clapped in solidarity, the voice of his opponents resonated within the chamber with some of the legislators accusing the President of making false claims.

As the President was delivering his speech, some Nigerians took to the micro-blogging site, Twitter, to air their opinions on the budget presentation.

Concise News captured some of the reactions below…

In a way I feel bad for GMB because he was booed and heckled by members of the NASS while presenting his #NextLevelBudget not because he doesn't deserve it after failing as President, but because he is just an old man who should be home taking care of his kids. — EDWARD Israel-Ayide (@wildeyeq) December 19, 2018

As opposed to what? Sending the Elite Guard to shoot them in the back? Because they think the #NextLevelBudget is a sham? And they booed him? https://t.co/iKkV6D3xnw — Chidi Okereke (@Chydee) December 19, 2018

This is appalling and completely irresponsible. For so called lawmakers to be behaving this way? Sane Nigerians can now see the quality of characters we call lawmakers here? How will the world see us if the second arm of government is filled with street urchins? #NextLevelBudget — The Godfather (@Ayourb) December 19, 2018

What's the point of the #NextLevelBudget, given a 263% rise in the number of unemployed youths in a short space of 3.5% years? https://t.co/GcaWQst0BP — Onye Nkuzi (@cchukudebelu) December 19, 2018

I like how President @MBuhari started with "Auzhubillahi Mina shaytani rajim"…. Using it to send away all devils before presenting the budget 😂 .. #NextLevelBudget — Jubril A. Gawat (@Mr_JAGs) December 19, 2018

It is high time what happened in Designated Survivor happens to the #NASS 😒😒 #Budget2019 — Ummilo (@Thelma_Halil) December 19, 2018

If you are watching the live #Budget2019 presentation proceedings, it shows that we have Failed Nigeria 😪 It is so depressing observing our Law Makers. Mental Health is a Big Issue we need to address ASAP! — Hamzat B. Lawal {Etim} 🇳🇬 (@HamzyCODE) December 19, 2018

#Budget2019 by Sai Baba tagged #NextLevelBudget was read to National Assembly ( NASS ) today.

Here are some excerpts: pic.twitter.com/Nl6bQsfI01 — truth be told (@TruthBeTold_ng) December 19, 2018

Buhari is using the National Assemnbly platform to campaign by rolling out figures and specific projects done so far🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Una never reach💃🕺💃🕺💃🕺#Budget2019 pic.twitter.com/MOPzyWP6g0 — Taiwo_Ajakaye (@dmightyangel) December 19, 2018

Can @channelstv please beam their camera on the lawmakers booing just as they have been showing the lawmakers hailing the president at the floor of the National assembly? #Budget2019 — Bhadmus Hakeem (@Bhadoosky) December 19, 2018

All these APC foolish wokists that are talking bullshit because Buhari is being laughed at, at NASS should shut the fuck up. Theresa May was laughed at, hell Trump was laughed at when he spoke to world leaders…if you act like a fool, you'll be laughed at #Budget2019 — Sita_Suave™ (@cita_chukwuma) December 19, 2018

All of u saying the legislators are disgraceful with their booing, it's part of democracy even Theresa May and Trump got booed #Budget2019 — Blessed Denzel (@blessed_denzl) December 19, 2018

We give too much focus on respect (which isn't really respect but sycophancy). That's why some are finding booing the president as offensive. He has driven unemployment to over 20m people! Ordered the killing of unarmed Shiites and somehow booing him is your problem? #Budget2019 — No one (@ilynem) December 19, 2018

on one hand, they post videos of they sycophant lawmakers shouting Sai Baba. On the other hand, they condemn lawmakers booing the president for his failure and lies. New word for "Hypocrites" has to be "Buharist" #Budget2019 https://t.co/6hokHFjRJx — No one (@ilynem) December 19, 2018

Now that Buhari's supporters in the chamberd have become unruly…Buhari is smiling. Such a hypocrite#Budget2019 — Sola Kuti #BringOutTheVote4Atiku (@SKSolaKuti) December 19, 2018

The President of Nigeria is being booed on live TV by members of the National Assembly. This is a new low & I hope he sees beyond the lies his aides feed him daily, that he has failed all Nigerians & we want him out. Buhari, this is your last Christmas in office.#Budget2019 — Akondu (@DavidAkondu) December 19, 2018

Buhari should just read and go. The 10 million youths he threw into unemployment between 2015 and 2018 will vote him out. Only 53% revenue performance for 2017. Failure. #NextLevelBudget #Budget2019 — ThankGod Ukachukwu (@kcnaija) December 19, 2018

If the Pro-Buhari and the Anti-Buhari lawmakers don't end this #Budget2019 session with slaps, throwing of chairs, shoes and other tout-like displays, they must return their December allowances. Shebi fighting and shouting is what we are paying them for. #SMH pic.twitter.com/IRdAI3zD7P — Bhadmus Hakeem (@Bhadoosky) December 19, 2018

We are all quick to condemn the members of NASS for their actions today but why aren't we questioning the mirage of lies embedded in the speech? All states of the federation has an ongoing road project financed by the FG, I ask which of the roads in Ondo State? #budget2019 — IFEDAYO AKINBIIRE (@IAkinbiire) December 19, 2018

"This will be my last budget presentation to the joint session of the National Assembly." – Buhari And the NASS chambers chorused a loud and resounding AAAAMEN#Budget2019 — Sola Kuti #BringOutTheVote4Atiku (@SKSolaKuti) December 19, 2018

Buhari: This being my last budget presentation to the 8th National Assembly… Senators and Reps: AMEN!!! 🤣😂🤣#Budget2019 — Akondu (@DavidAkondu) December 19, 2018

This will be my last budget presentation in Jesus name. #Budget2019 — Parosident Buhari (@TheMbuhari) December 19, 2018

Don't at rubbish, the PDP displayed their nuisance today and Dogara and Saraki had shown the world how rude and incompetent they are in leadership — The thinking man (@DuruakuHippoly2) December 19, 2018

Seriously the duo, Dogara and Saraki lost control of the joint house, or intensionally responsible for the show of shame in the house? Irresponsible, A man who urinate on his father’s burial ground in the presence of his own children should expect payback when it’s time. — Abiodun Aruleba (@Aruscom) December 19, 2018

Saraki & Dogara should tell Nigerians if it was Jubrin from Sudan or Buhari from Daura that was in the NASS today. — Tam Otis E Zuokumor (@Tamotis33) December 19, 2018

Which kind genuine love be dis for Mai Gaskiya????? PMB's supporters have refused to stop singing,chanting "Sai Baba" at the NASS during the 2019 budget presentation.. The APC legislators have refused Dogara to speak… — Morgan (@Morgstreme1) December 19, 2018

Saraki and Dogara have led the worst National Assembly in the history of Nigeria. Bunch of scallywags and nonentities. Shame on them. — TemidayoO (@TemidayoOlawole) December 19, 2018

Did anyone notice how very uncomfortable Bukola was for the duration of the budget presentation? Dogara had to nudge him to consciousness as PMB approached them for handshake after his presentation, and he stutters to his feet. "Presidents di meji, eru n ba 'kan!" @Lollylarry1 — Aderemi Awe 🇳🇬 (@iamremraj) December 19, 2018