Unknown gunmen have murdered the former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh, in Abuja on Tuesday. The Public Relations Officer of the Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, confirmed this on his Twitter page on Tuesday night. According to him, the former Defence Chief died from gunshot wounds sustained when his vehicle was attacked while he was returning from his farm along Abuja-Keffi Road.

The Lagos state chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) says it cannot trust Jimi Agbaje, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with the treasury of the state. This, the ruling party said was because the PDP candidate has only one pharmacy store for the past 30 years. The image maker of the APC in Lagos, Joe Igbokwe, made this comment on Politics Today, a political talk show on Channels Television on Tuesday evening.

Over 25,000 supporters of Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso (PDP-Kano Central) known as the Kwankwasiyya movement, have dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC). The defectors from Kano South were received on Tuesday by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

The Senate has directed its joint committee on police and judiciary to probe the rearrest of political activist Deji Adeyanju by the police. Adeyanju’s rearrest was mentioned on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday by Senator Dino Melaye (PDP-Kogi West).

The construction area at the Lagos-Sagamu end of the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway has been opened to commuters by the Federal Government. The Federal Controller of Works, Lagos, Adedamola Kuti, said on Tuesday morning that it was done to ease traffic during the festive period.

A court of Appeal sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State, has declared Ladi Adebutu as the flag bearer of the Ogun State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming governorship election. The appellate court also set aside the orders of the Federal High Court, Abeokuta, which ruled in favour of Buruji Kashamu as the Ogun PDP candidate. Image maker of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, made this known in a post on the micro-blogging site, Twitter on Tuesday.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, will be arrested if he visits the US, according to Prophet MKO Tibetan. Tibetan, the leader of the Celestial Church of Christ, Elisha Parish (Europe and Nigeria), also said President Muhammadu Buhari will win the 2019 presidential elections.

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, has rejected the sum of N488.7 billion approved by the National Assembly as a refund to state governments for projects executed on behalf of the Federal Government. The President communicated the decision through a letter read by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, on Tuesday’s plenary.

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, says President Muhammadu Buhari lacks the capacity to address the security challenges confronting the nation. Atiku said this in a statement by his communication adviser, Phrank Shaibu, on Tuesday while reacting to the latest report by Amnesty International which accused the government of impunity.

Manchester United have sacked manager Jose Mourinho on the back of poor running this season, with Michael Carrick to immediately take charge of training. The 55-year-old was sent packing after two-and-a-half years in charge of the Red Devils, who are sixth in the Premier League, 19 points behind leaders Liverpool, who spanked them 3-1 on Sunday.

