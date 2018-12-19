There is calm in and around the National Assembly as President Muhammadu Buhari is scheduled to arrive there on Wednesday to present the 2019 Appropriation Bill.

The president will present the budget to a joint session of the Senate and the House of Representatives.

Policemen and operatives of the Department of State Services could be seen spearheading security operations.

Striking workers at the National Assembly, under the auspices of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN), were not seen.

The workers, who barricaded the entrances to the National Assembly on Monday, and had earlier picketed the chambers, were still at the main entrance to the premises as of 8am, had resolved to stay away from the premises pending the time the budget presentation would last.