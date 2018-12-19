My Govt. Has Done More With Less, Fought Corruption - Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said his government has recorded gains in the fight against corruption as well as done more with fewer resources.

Buhari made the remark on Wednesday at a joint session of the National Assembly during the presentation of the 2019 budget.

According to him, “The last three-and-a-half years have been challenging both at home and abroad.

“Both oil and non-oil markets have been volatile. There have been disruptions in oil production in the country.

“However, we have cause to be optimistic about the future. The economy has recovered from the recession.

“We have done more work with fewer resources in Agriculture, Social Development and Infrastructure.”

He added that “We have intervened several times to support states in the payment of salaries.

“The Federal Government has also sustained its efforts to curb corruption through the comprehensive cooperation of the single treasury account.”