Jose Mourinho has blamed Manchester United’s Executive Vice-Chairman, Ed Woodward, for his dismissal.

Mourinho, 55, was on Tuesday, sacked by the Old Trafford side following the club’s poorest start to the season in 28 years.

And the spokesman for the Portuguese, Eladio Parames, defended the former Chelsea boss in a Portuguese publication Record.

“Here are two concrete examples of the fantastic work going on at Manchester United,” he wrote.

“If (Marouane) Fellaini, who was at the end of his contract, had been renewed in proper time, he would not cost half of what he costs today.

“Mister Ed (Woodward) made him the third best-paid player in the entire squad.

“And the same is happening with (David) De Gea, whose contract could already have been renewed a year or two ago.

“But now, as his deal is at the end, if they want to continue with him they will have to pay a fortune.

“What beautiful management this is.”