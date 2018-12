In a way to round off the year 2018 after numerous successes, Mercy Aigbe has acquired for herself a Toyota Prado.

Report of Mercy Aigbe buying the car comes months after the actress denied rumours that her house was bought by the governor of Lagos, Akinwunmi Ambode.

Mercy Aigbe took to her Instagram page to debunk the rumours and even claimed that the house was just a tip of the Iceberg, adding that more was yet to come.