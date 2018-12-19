Manchester United management has resolved to punish star midfielder Paul Pogba for posting a “disrespectful” picture on social media in the wake of Jose Mourinho’s sacking.

Pogba uploaded an image of him smirking on Instagram and Twitter, with the message ‘caption this’.

The post was deleted 10 minutes later.

SportsMail reports that United bosses were angered by the post, which they believe was in bad taste and disrespectful.

Pogba, who earns £300,000 a week at Old Trafford, is now expected to be fined for his actions.

The English club on Wednesday confirmed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as interim manager at Old Trafford until the end of the season.