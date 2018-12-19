Manchester United appear to have confirmed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as interim manager at Old Trafford until the end of the season.

There has been no official announcement that the Norwegian is taking over from Jose Mourinho, who was sacked earlier on Tuesday.

But a page on the club’s website referred to their ex-striker as “our interim manager”. It was later deleted.

Solskjaer scored 126 goals for United in 11 seasons with the club under Sir Alex Ferguson.

He is in charge at Norwegian side Molde but their 2018 season has finished for the winter and does not re-start until March.

A video on United’s official website, featuring Solskjaer scoring the winner in the Champions League final against Bayern Munich in 1999, was captioned: “Solskjaer becomes our interim manager, 20 seasons after clinching the Treble with THAT goal at Camp Nou…”

Solskjaer’s first game in charge could be against Cardiff City on Saturday – he was relegated from the Premier League with the Bluebirds with during an eight-month spell in charge in 2014.

United will look to appoint a permanent manager at the end of the season.

As a player, Solskjaer won six Premier League titles and two FA Cups with United.

United are sixth in the Premier League, but are closer to the relegation zone than to leaders Liverpool, who beat them 3-1 on Sunday.