The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, has expressed shock over the murder of the former Chief of Defence Staf, Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh.

Concise News reports that unknown gunmen murdered the former Chief of Defence Staff in Abuja on Tuesday.

Magu in a letter of condolence on Wednesday and addressed to the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Gabriel Olanisakin, condemned in the strongest terms, the “crude and senseless manner of the attack leading to the death of the former CDS”.

“On behalf of the entire officers and men of the EFCC, I hereby offer our heartfelt condolences over the sudden and untimely death of the former CDS,” Magu said.

Magu also called on the relevant security agencies “to ensure that the perpetrators of this dastardly act are apprehended and brought to book”.

While condoling with the family of the late CDS, Magu said, “We pray the Almighty God will give the Defence Headquarters, the Nigeria Air Force, Adamawa State and other stakeholders, the grace to bear the irreparable loss.”