President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday presented the 2019 Appropriation Bill of N8.83 trillion to the National Assembly amid a rowdy session.

Tagged ‘Budget of Sustenance’, the proposed budget for next year is less than the existing one, which is N9.12tn.

The Nigerian leader proposed an oil benchmark of $60 per barrel with a daily production output of 2.3 million barrels per day (bpd), with the exchange rate pegged at 305 US dollars.

But the budget presentation was devoid of orderliness as anti and pro-Buhari lawmakers reportedly threw punches at each other.

This happened while Nigeria’s number one citizen was interrupted on several occasions by some lawmakers on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who jeered and mocked him.

But legislators tied to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) countered the boos with a round of applause.

Concise News understands that some of the federal lawmakers had arrived the assembly with “Freedom cometh by struggle” placards.

And it was learned that trouble started after some APC lawmakers seized the placards which their PDP colleagues had planned to use to protest during the presentation.

According to reports, an APC lawmaker from Kano state Bashir Babale rushed to where some of his PDP colleagues were seated to tear their placards. The president, at the time, had not started his budget presentation.

Babale’s action, it was learned, resulted in fighting, which lasted for nearly 15 minutes.