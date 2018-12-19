The appointment of Professor Mohammed S. Atureta as the appointment of a new rector for Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja has been approved by Governor Yahaya Bello.

This was disclosed by a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the institution, Luke Yakubu, on Wednesday.

Professor Aturera, who hails from Okene Local Government Area of the State, was until his appointment a lecturer in the department of Mathematics Science, Abubakar Balewa University Bauchi.

The appointment, according to the statement, takes effect from 1st January, 2018.

Concise recalls that Attah Haruna has been the acting rector of the polytechnic when the tenure of the former rector, Isah Mohammed, expired in September 2018.