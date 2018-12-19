Jose Mourinho Gets New Job Link, One Day After United Sack

A former Manchester United coach, Jose Mourinho, is touted to take over the coaching role at Spanish side, Real Madrid.

Mourinho was sacked on Tuesday by United following the team’s poor run in the Premier League.

However, reports from Spain reveal that the Portuguese is favoured by Real president Florentino Perez.

The Champions League holders have endured a tough time since Zinedine Zidane resigned in the summer.

Julen Lopetegui replaced Zidane but was later sacked with Santiago Solari taking his place.

The team, has, however, struggled in this term and are fourth in the La Liga table.

And Perez does not see Solari as the long-term solution.

According to the report, Perez had contacted Mourinho twice in recent months and made an offer of £18m a year after tax to him.

He was also promised to have total control of the buying and selling of players.