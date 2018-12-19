Chelsea legend, John Terry, has thrown his weight behind his former manager, Jose Mourinho, who was sacked by Manchester United on Tuesday.

United sowed Mourinho the exit door on Tuesday following the club’s poor run of form this season.

Mourinho was sacked with the Old Trafford outfit 19 points behind Premier League leaders, Liverpool on the table.

But Terry, who enjoyed playing under Mourinho during their time at Chelsea, took to his Instagram page to support the Portuguese tactician.

The former England defender posted a photo of himself and Mourinho with the caption “The BEST”, “a trophy and a blue heart”.