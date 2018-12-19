Jennifer Atiku-Abubakar, wife of the presidential candidate of PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has called on residents of Onitsha to vote massively for the party in the 2019 elections.

Jennifer made the call when she paid a courtesy visit to Igwe Alfred Achebe, the traditional ruler of Onitsha, on Tuesday.

She said: “I am here to inform you, my own people, that your in-law, who is my husband, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, is contesting the presidential election in 2019, so that you support us to win the election.

“I am your daughter and your in-law is my husband. You asked me to marry him and here I am today to seek your support for his presidential ambition.

“Please, do not let us down.”

Jennifer was accompanied by Mrs Margret Obi, wife of Peter Obi, the Vice Presidential candidate of the party.