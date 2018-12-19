I Pray National Assembly Won’t Distort 2019 Budget- Oshiomhole

The national chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, says he hopes the national assembly will not distort the 2019 appropriation bill presented by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Concise News had reported earlier that President Buhari presented a budget proposal of N8.83 trillion for the year 2019 to a joint session of the National Assembly.

The 2019 Budget, tagged ‘Budget of Sustenance’, is a drop from the N9.12tn approved for 2018.

President Buhari proposed an oil benchmark of $60 per barrel with a daily production output of 2.3 million barrels per day (bpd).

Reacting, Oshiomhole described Buhari’s presentation of the budget as “a successful outing.”

His words: “I think it was done very well and analytically well presented. It covers all the issues,” Oshiomhole said.

“It gives account of the previous budget, how it was implemented and why we will have to consolidate going forward. I think it was a successful outing.

“I’m impressed, I’m excited and I pray that the national assembly will not distort it in a way that will distort the tenet, well-thought-out outcome.”

On the rowdiness during the budget presentation, Oshiomhole said: “I think the lawmakers generally agreed that the budget was good.

“All the requirements of the law have been met, namely, to lay the budget. How the senators behaved thereafter is their privilege.”

President Buhari accused the lawmakers of adding N14.5 billion and 6,403 projects of their own to the proposal sent to them when he signed the 2018 budget into law in June.

The President said the projects added by the national assembly would be difficult to execute.