Following his dismissal by Manchester United as manager, Jose Mourinho has told reporters that he has nothing to say about it.

The Portuguese led the Red Devils to Europa League and League Cup success during his tenure at the helm, but a poor run of form across the first half of the 2018-19 campaign has seen him pay the price.

Former United forward Ole Gunner Solskjaer has taken charge on an interim basis until the end of the season.

And while much of the football world has been discussing United’s decision and what the future might hold for Mourinho, the departed manager was not entertaining questions as he appeared publicly for the first time since the news broke.

Trailed by journalists as he left his house in London, Mourinho responded to queries by saying: “Let me walk. I have nothing to say.”

With United sixth in the table at the end of Mourinho’s tenure, Solskjaer’s reign will begin with a trip to former club Cardiff City on Saturday.