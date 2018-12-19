The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has said killings by suspected Fulani herdsmen will continue if Nigerians re-elect President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 elections.

The former Vice President stated this while reacting to a recent report by Amnesty International on herdsmen/farmers clashes, which indicted the Federal Government for failing to stop the killing of 3,641 Nigerians by herdsmen in the last three years.

In a statement by his Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, Atiku said: “Unless Nigerians vote out the All Progressives Congress administration, killings by herdsmen will continue and ultimately spark series of ethno-religious crises that will be irreversible.

“It is now very clear, like Amnesty International said in its report, that the Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari has displayed gross incompetence and has failed in its duty to protect the lives of its people who have witnessed many preventable deaths.

“This situation has put the nation on the verge of disintegration.”

“After every attack, either by herdsmen or by kidnappers, the government will vow to get the culprits and punish them. Then more deaths will occur and the government will repeat its vow.

“This is not reassuring to the people of Nigeria as well as foreigners who may want to do business in the country.

“Therefore, it is now clear that in spite of their best efforts, Buhari and his party, the APC, cannot stop the herdsmen and other criminal elements currently terrorising the country,” Atiku added.