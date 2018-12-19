Substitute Eden Hazard scored a late winner as Chelsea beat Bournemouth to reach the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

The match was six minutes away from going to penalties when Pedro’s back-heel gave Hazard a chance, with his shot deflecting off Charlie Daniels and past Artur Boruc.

Bournemouth, who were aiming to reach the semi-final of a major cup competition for the first time in their history, had chances but Callum Wilson shot just wide and Lys Mousset had an effort saved by Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Chelsea join 2018 winners Manchester City, Tottenham and League One side Burton Albion in the last four.