The Bishop of Ahoada Anglican Diocese, Rt. Reverend Clement Ekpeye, has been kidnapped by unknown gunmen on Tuesday night.

It was gathered that the gunmen, who forced themselves into the cleric’s compound, went straight for their target when they sighted him.

The incident, according to a source in the area, happened at about 8.45pm at the Bishop’s Court located on Odiemerenyi road in Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers State.

It was learned that the intruders did not take much time before they brought out the cleric, ordered him into a waiting vehicle before zooming off.

The Clerical Synod Secretary of the Diocese of Ahoada, who condemned the development, described it as shocking.

Appealing to the kidnappers of Reverend Ekpeye to release him unconditionally, the synod secretary called for prayers for the safety of the bishop.

Reacting, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the abduction of the cleric and added that investigation aimed at ensuring that Reverend Ekpeye regained freedom had begun.

Omoni explained that the hoodlums had invaded the residence of the cleric before he was taken away at gunpoint, saying, Yes, I can confirm to you that it happened on Tuesday night.

“We have begun the investigation and all hands are on the deck to ensure his release. The matter is with us. The Special Anti-Robbery Squad has moved in.”