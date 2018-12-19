Former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode has commended opposition lawmakers for booing President Muhammadu Buhari during his presentation of the 2019 Appropriation Bill.

Concise News had reported that there was a rowdy session on Wednesday at the National Assembly as lawmakers booed and cheered Buhari while he presented the 2019 Appropriation Bill.

Opposition lawmakers, several times, interrupted Buhari’s presentation by jeering and mocking him while those on the platform of the ruling party, APC, countered the boos with applause.

Reacting in a post on his Twitter handle, Fani-Kayode called on Buhari to resign before he disgraced out of office.

He wrote: “I commend the members of NASS for standing up to the tyrant today and putting him in his place. It is a sign of things to come.

“My advice to Buhari, Jubril or whatever your name is: resign before you are disgraced out of office.”