Davido’s 2017 hit song, “Fall”, has broken records to become the first Nigerian music video to hit 100 million views on YouTube.

The Daps-directed video has thus made YouTube history as the most-viewed Nigerian music video of all time.

The pop star’s music video beats Yemi Alade’s 2014 hit ‘Johnny’, which is presently at 98 million views.

The feat comes after three of Davido’s songs “Assurance”, “Nwa Baby” and “Fia” appeared on Google’s list of “most searched Nigerian songs” in 2018.

His recently released “Wonder Woman” was listed as one of the hottest tracks from across the African continent by Apple Music.