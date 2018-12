DMW Boss, Davido and his babymama, Sophia Momodu attended the school end of year party of their daughter, Imade Adeleke in Lagos.

According to the report gathered by concise, the party took place on Tuesday, 18th of December, 2018.

The singer who wore a very casual outfit, appeared like a doting dad, as he made himself available for his daughter.

The photos which were shared on Imade’s page, had the caption, “My school Christmas concert was so much fun with my besties”