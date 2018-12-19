Construction Cost Of Lagos-Ibadan Road Section Jumps To N134b

The construction cost for section one of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Lagos to Sagamu Interchange, has increased to N134bn.

This was revealed by the Federal Controller of Works, Lagos, Adedamola Kuti, at the opening of barricaded construction zones at Asese and Mowe sections of the road to motorists on Tuesday.

According to Kuti, “The initial contract sum of this project was N70bn but with additional work introduced, the figure rose to N134bn for the section one which is the Lagos-Sagamu axis.

“There has also been an increase in the time the project will be completed

“It was supposed to be completed in 2017 but we now have to incorporate underpasses, flyovers and toll plazas and with additional work, the date has shifted to about 2021.

“But what we are saying is that what we experienced in the past due to funding will not happen again.”

He added that ““I’m aware the Federal Government set aside about $650m to complete Lagos-Ibadan Expressway; Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Expressway; parts of East-West Road; Mambilla Plateau; and the Second Niger Bridge. The figure is growing, it may have risen to $1bn.”