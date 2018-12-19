The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has condemned the killing of former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Marshal Alex Badeh.

Badeh died from gunshot injuries after he was attacked by unknown gunmen while he was returning from his farm along Abuja-Keffi road.

Speaking at the Fourth Quarter Chief of Air Staff Conference on Wednesday in Abuja, Abubakar said the incident was “totally unacceptable”.

He said: “We are no doubt in a state of shock at what happened yesterday when the former CDS was killed along Keffi-Abuja road.

“The entire Air Force family is shocked about the incident and we are expressing our condolence to the wife and children of Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh.

“We are very appreciative of the sentiments expressed by Nigerians after the incident. It shows they love and support the Service.

“For this kind of thing to happen, it is something that is totally unacceptable.”

The COAS disclosed that the NAF was working to find those behind the heinous crime.

Badeh was standing trial at the Federal High Court, Abuja, for allegedly abusing his office by diverting N3.97 billion public funds.

He was billed to open his defence in the fraud charge brought against him by the Federal Government on January 16, 2019.