Cardi B Reveals Why She Misses Offset

Following her split from her estranged husband Offset over infidelity, Cardi B has revealed she is seriously missing his penis.

The rapper and mother of one went on Instagram Live to chat with her fans, and in the process, she revealed it been long she sucked a d*ck and also misses Offset’s eggplant.

“Oh my God. I almost died. My gag reflexes are leaving because I haven’t sucked d*ck in such a long time. I miss the D. Boutta relapse and call this n*gga.”

She also went on with describing the size of Offset’s eggplant to her fans, saying:

“Big fat, black…….and heavy. I miss it. A. Lot. I want it.”

Recall offset has over the weekend done a lot to win his wife back, which involved crashing her performance.