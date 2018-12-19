The 2019 budget presentation by President Muhammadu Buhari to the National Assembly has been delayed due to plans by some opposition lawmakers to protest.

The lawmakers carried placards with different inscriptions into the chamber.

The budget presentation had been scheduled for 12 noon on Wednesday.

The lawmakers held an executive session, to appeal to their aggrieved colleagues not to embarrass the president.

However, the situation appeared to have been brought under control by the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on National Assembly (Reps), Kawu Samaila.