President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday promised to send a bill on the implementation of the new minimum wage to the National Assembly soon.

While presenting the 2019 Budget proposal before the joint session of the National Assembly, Buhari noted that the government had included the implementation of the national minimum wage.

The President said: “We have included the implementation for the National Minimum Wage. I will be sending a Bill to this National Assembly, on this.”

He added that he had directed the setting up of a technical committee to look at the mode of implementation.

“The work of the committee will be the basis of the finance bill which will be submitted to the national assembly alongside the minimum wage bill,” he said.

The president further noted that the committee would recommend modalities for the implementation of the new minimum wage.