There was a rowdy session on Tuesday at the National Assembly as lawmakers booed and cheered President Muhammadu Buhari while he presented the 2019 Appropriation Bill.

Opposition lawmakers, several times, interrupted Buhari’s presentation by jeering and mocking him while those on the platform of the ruling party, APC, countered the boos with an applause.

Ahead of his arrival, policemen and operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) were ensuring all security measures were in place in and around the complex.

Also on ground were operatives of the Presidential Guards Brigade, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), among others.

More to come…