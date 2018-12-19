Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu Announces Date To Release 'Fresh Proof' Of Jubril

The self-acclaimed leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has fixed Saturday, December 22, to continue his life broadcast during which “fresh proof” will be released on the alleged impostor in Aso Rock, Nigeria’s Presidential Villa.

Concise New reports that since the pro-Biafra activist came out of hiding in October after the military invasion of his community in Abia State, southeast Nigeria, last year, he has been alleging that President Buhari is an imposter whose real name is Jubril Aminu Al-Sudani from Sudan and not a clone.

But Buhari, while speaking in Poland, where he attended a climate change summit, said he would soon celebrate his 76th birthday, adding that “a lot of people hoped that I died during my ill health. Somebody just thought I am cloned, … it is real me I can assure you”.

Last Wednesday, Kanu writing via his Twitter handle, alleged that President Buhari had confirmed his claim.

He made this allegation in reference to a picture of the President responding to cheers from his supporters by raising his fist.

On Saturday, Kanu suspended his live broadcast to attend to US-Israeli Jewish philanthropists in Jerusalem, Israel.

During the visit, the secessionist leader discussed IPOB’s vision of the “new Biafra” with the US-Israeli Jewish philanthropists.

According to Kanu, the meeting was part of the worldwide project to connect the family of Israel.

Tuesday night, Kanu took to the micro-blogging site, Twitter, again to reveal when his next broadcast will hold and at the same time, noted that the alleged impostor in Aso Rock and the “ruling cabal” have no place to hide, saying “they must receive their punishment at the appropriate time”

The secessionist leader tweeted: “My next broadcast on Radio Biafra is Saturday 22, 2018 at 6 PM Biafra-land time. Jubril the impostor and the @ AsoRock cabal ruling # Nigeria have no place to hide, they must receive their punishment at the appropriate time. # UnmaskJubril Join us.”

Kanu is leading a group seeking secession from Nigeria. The group has since been proscribed by the Nigerian Government.