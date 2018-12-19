Gareth Bale’s hat-trick helped Real Madrid book their place in Saturday’s World Club Cup final with a 3-1 win over Japanese side Kashima Antlers.

The Wales international broke the deadlock on the stroke of half-time, finding space in the area before slotting home from a tight angle.

It took just 11 minutes in total for Bale to grab the match ball – scoring twice in the space of two minutes early in the second period (53, 55), before Shoma Doi grabbed a late consolation (78) for Kashima.

The victory means Real will now face hosts UAE’s Al Ain at the weekend, after the UAE Pro League champions shocked Argentina’s River Plate, winning 5-4 on penalties in Tuesday’s semi-final encounter.