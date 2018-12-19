Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has condemned the murder of the immediate past Air Chief Marshal, Alex Badeh, retired Chief of Defence Staff.

Badeh was shot dead on Tuesday along the Abuja-Keffi expressway and Okowa in a statement on Wednesday described the incident as “unfortunate.”

“The killing of former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh by unknown gunmen is quite unfortunate and a terrible news just like the case of General Idris Alkali who was abducted and later killed,” he tweeted.

“I appeal to security agencies to work together and unmask those involved in the heinous crime that led to the death of the retired Defence Chief.

“Our country is being bedeviled by one manner of killings and abductions or the other. We never knew that it would deteriorate to a level where a former Chief of Defence Staff would be murdered in such a gruesome manner.

“It is my prayer and the prayers of all Deltans that the almighty God will give the family the fortitude to bear this loss.”