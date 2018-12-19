The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has described the death of a former Chief of Defence Staff, Alex Badeh, as “alarming.”

Badeh, Concise News reported, was on Tuesday evening shot dead by unknown gunmen in Abuja.

While reacting to the development, Dogara called for an investigation into the matter with those responsible brought to book.

“News of the gruesome murder of the former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh, is both saddening and alarming,” he tweeted.

“My thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones, and I hope that those responsible are swiftly apprehended and brought to justice.”