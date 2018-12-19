The national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has sacked the executive committees in Imo and Ogun states at the state, local government, and ward levels.

This was made known to newsmen on Wednesday by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Lanre Issa-Onilu.

The sacked executives are loyalists to Governors Ibikunle Amosun and Rochas Okorocha of Ogun and Imo respectively.

The national leadership accused them of anti-party activities ahead of the 2019 general elections.

According to Issa-Onilu: “The two governors and the state executives have publicly expressed the fact that they will support (their) candidates in other parties, in their respective states.

“So those executives, right from the state to the ward level are not people we can trust to work honestly, for the success of our party in the next election.”

“It is within our powers to ensure that we protect the interest of the party and also to activate relevant sections of our constitution which prohibit members from carrying out activities that are inimical to the interest of the party,” he added.