Senator Shehu Sani (PRP-Kaduna Central) has stated that any individual can be assassinated in Nigeria.

The lawmaker was reacting to the murder of Former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Sabundu Badeh.

Concise News had reported that unknown gunmen have murdered Alex Badeh, in Abuja on Tuesday.

The Public Relations Officer of the Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, confirmed this on his Twitter page.

According to him, the former Chief of Defence Staff died from gunshot wounds sustained when his vehicle was attacked while he was returning from his farm along Abuja-Keffi Road.

Reacting in a post on Twitter, Shehu Sani said if such tragic death could befall Badeh, then it can happen to anyone.

“Alex Badeh; It’s sad and tragic. If it can happen to Alex, it can happen to anyone.

“May his soul Rest In Peace. My condolences to his family,” he wrote.