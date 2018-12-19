Alex Badeh Knew A Lot About Buhari's Govt- Omokri

A former Presidential media aide, Reno Omokri says the murder of the former chief of Defense Staff, Alex Badeh must be investigated.

Concise News had reported earlier that Badeh, who served as the 18th Chief of Air Staff from October 4, 2012, to January 16, 2014, and as the 15th Chief of Defence Staff of the armed forces of Nigeria from January 16, 2014, to July 13, 2015, was shot dead on Tuesday evening.

In a statement issued by the Airforce Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, the Airforce said Badeh died from gunshot wounds sustained when his vehicle was attacked while returning from his farm along Abuja-Keffi Road.

“It is with a heavy heart that I regretfully announce the unfortunate demise of former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh, who died today, 18 Dec 18, from gunshot wounds sustained when his vehicle was attacked while returning from his farm along Abuja-Keffi Road,” the Nigerian Airforce said.

Reacting, Omokri said the death of the former chief of Defense Staff must be investigated because it was too convenient.

The former Presidential media aide said Badeh knew a lot about the inner workings of the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government.

Omokri tweeted: “Ex-chief of Defense Staff, Alex Badeh, strong critic of the @ MBuhari government, was just assassinated along Abuja-Keffi Rd. This is a man who knew a lot about the inner workings of this government. His death must be investigated. It is too convenient. You may be next.”