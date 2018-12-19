South American champions River Plate missed a chance of to play in the final of the Club World Cup after losing 5-4 on penalties to Asian side Al Ain in the semi-finals on Tuesday.

The two teams had played out a 2-2 draw after 90 minutes and extra time.

Khalid Eisa saved the decisive spot kick to earn his team a spot in Saturday’s final where they will face Spain’s Real Madrid or Japan’s Kashima Antlers.

The United Arab Emirates side took the lead through Marcus Berg in the third minute, before Santos Borre scored twice to put River Plate ahead after 16 minutes.