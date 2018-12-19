4,123 Nigerian Migrants Return From Libya

About 4,123 Nigerians voluntarily returned from Libya from January 6 to December 18, 2018, according to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

This was revealed by NEMA Acting Zonal Coordinator for the South West Zone, Segun Afolayan.

He said this on Wednesday while receiving another batch of 140 Nigerians who arrived from Libya.

According to him, 11,833 Nigerians have been returned to the country since the Assisted Voluntary Return Programme started in April 2017.

He noted that the Migrants Resource Centres were helping to tackle illegal migration.

“The centres were opened for any intending migrants to access information or make enquiries about the prospective country of destination, the various job opportunities in the country and safest routes,” he said.

“The feedback from the centres have been very positive and encouraging. The recording of more than 3,000 enquiries so far by prospective migrants and assistance given by the centres are very commendable.’’