What Will Happen If Buhari Does Not Leave Aso Rock - Falana

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN) has warned President Muhammadu Buhari that he will be forced out of office if he does not concede power if he loses the 2019 election.

Falana spoke over the weekend in Lagos at the inauguration of the League of Anambra Professionals Legal Defence Initiative.

According to him, “Unlike in 1993 when the military President, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, successfully annulled an election, that is no longer possible.

“Whoever does that now will end up in The Hague. He is likely to be tried for crimes against humanity because if you annul an election, you are likely to have a monumental violence in the country which will lead to crimes against humanity.

“Before the 2015 elections, the ICC warned that if there was any problem in Nigeria, anybody who was responsible would be arrested and charged like former President Laurent Gbagbo of Cote d’Ivoire. That was the atmosphere under which President Goodluck conceded victory.”