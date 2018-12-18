What Saraki Has Done To National Assembly - Dogara

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has said the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has made the National Assembly vibrant.

Dogara spoke on Tuesday in his congratulatory message to Saraki as he marked his 56th birthday.

“I note with great pleasure that in the last three and half years, you have demonstrated great courage and patriotism while conducting the affairs of the Senate and the National Assembly as a whole,” the message said.

“Your consistent display of unwavering commitment to the unity, peace and progress of Nigeria and particularly, the independence of the legislature is legendary and worthy of commendation.

“The Senate under your leadership has remained focused and people-oriented, owing to your dexterity, capacity and vibrancy.

“As you mark this auspicious occasion, I wish to join your teeming well-wishers in praying to Almighty God to grant you more wisdom and sound health to continue to serve the nation.”