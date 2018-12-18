We Will Do 'Freedom' For Agbaje' If He Learns 'Vulcanizing' - Tinubu

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu has blasted the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos, Jimi Agbaje over his comment that he wants to give the people of the state freedom.

Agbaje had noted that he will liberate the state from Alphabeta Consulting, a company which he alleged, get a percentage of every dime Lagos earns in taxes and revenues.

However, Tinubu, in a statement in reaction to the comment, told an APC stakeholders’ meeting in Ikeja on Monday that he will help Agbaje learn a trade so he can take “freedom.”

“Those who said they wanted freedom should go and learn tailoring and vulcanising and we will do freedom for them later. They do not have the people,” Tinubu said.

“He was in the contest for the first and second times. He is in the contest for the third time. He will fail again.”

“Your target should be half; three million or the entire six million. We must vote en masse for President Muhammadu Buhari and Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, our governorship candidate, senators, house of representatives and assembly candidates, and later, our chairmen and councillors,” stated Tinubu during his address.