European football’s governing body, Uefa, on Tuesday launched an investigation into allegation of racist chants during Chelsea’s Europa League tie at Vidi.

A vocal minority of Chelsea fans were heard allegedly singing a derogatory chant about Tottenham Hotspur supporters, featuring anti-Semitic language in the match in Budapest on 13 December.

The English club condemned the chanting and promised to take the strongest possible action against the culprits.

Uefa says the results of its investigation will be published by the middle of January.