U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday again accused Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc’s Google and Twitter Inc of bias against him and other Republicans, but offering no evidence.

Trump accused the companies of blocking his followers and making it harder for people to follow him.

The companies have said in recent months that they have removed suspicious accounts after the networks were used in misinformation campaigns attempting to influence voters in the 2016 U.S. presidential race and other elections.

Trump is a regular critic of social media and accused Twitter as recently as October of stifling the growth of his account by making it harder for users to follow him.